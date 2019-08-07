Are Cigarettes And Beer Appropriate Offertory Gifts?

A priest in Cork has criticised the choice of funeral offertory gifts from some of his parishioners.

Fr Tomás Walsh says that items such beer, cigarettes and remote controls are not suitable gifts and don’t tell us anything uplifting about the person who has died.

Some have suggested Fr Walsh should be flexible with the wishes of mourners while others argue he should stick to the rules of the church they’re in.





Well, around this time last year we spoke to Fr Eamonn Fitzgibbon – the Director of the Irish Institute for Pastoral Studies based out of Mary Immaculate College in Thurles.

He was organising a conference aimed at looking at the future of the Irish Parish and how the church might need to adapt to challenges in order to survive.

For his take on this story, Fr Eamonn Fitzgibbon spoke to Fran on Wednesday.