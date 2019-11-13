CEO of Mediate Ireland Mark Small Cancer Experience- Movember

Regular contributor to Tipp Today’s Friday Panel, Mark Small is also well known for being the CEO of Clonmel based Mediate Ireland.

What you might not know about Mark is that he was diagnosed in

2016 with bowel cancer.

What made Mark’s cancer unusual was that it was removed as soon

as it was discovered.

However, while Mark had a lucky break health-wise, he says he was

blindsided by the emotion and mental turbulence that is caused by

such a situation.

He also says it’s very important that people keep tabs on their health

with regular check-ups.