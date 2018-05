North Tipperary businesswomen will be celebrated at the upcoming North Tipperary Gala on June 9th.

Its being organised by Network North Tipperary , one of the largest women organisations in Ireland in which its members can develop and pool their individual skills through interaction with other women in a supportive environment.

On this mornings Tipp Today Fran was joined by Network North Tipperary Ireland Aileen Delaney to find out more.