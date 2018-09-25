Business Podcast – Dooks Fine Foods

Nestled in the popular ‘equestrian’ town of Fethard is Dooks Fine Foods, the brainchild of Richard Gleeson; Ballymaloe trained and with a wealth of experience in London at some of the most prestigious restaurants.

Dooks’ takes pride in its precise attention to detail, both, in flavour – with its extensive menu and love of local ingredients – and its ambiance – with a rustic contemporary decor and a friendly smile for each customer.

So what brought Richard and SallyAnne Gleeson to Fethard? How has their business grown in success since their opening in 2017?

This is Dooks Fine Foods………..