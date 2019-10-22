Brendan Murphy Explains Reason For Step Back From Fianna Fail

Brendan Murphy ran in the local elections in May as a Fianna Fail candidate in the Nenagh Electoral Area.

Since then, you’ll have heard him on this programme or seen him in the local papers continuing to maintain a profile as a community representative.

Well over the weekend Brendan Murphy announced that he is to step back from the Fianna Fail party.





He issued a statement in which he said the level of support he is recieving from the party is not enough to make him an effective representative – but said he feels he’s leaving the party on good terms.

He joined Ronan on Tuesday to explain more: