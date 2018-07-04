Assistant Chief Fire Officer Gives Safety Tips During Heatwave.

If you’re planning a forest picnic or even a barbeque in the back garden, the lighting of fires near open land or woods is extremely dangerous at the moment.

The national fire service urges anyone who sees a fire to keep a safe distance away and report it immediately to them on 999 or 112.People are also urged to have water in the car if they are embarking on journeys and not to leave children or animals in cars unattended.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer for Tipperary Carole Kennedy joined us on Tipp Today to give some safety tips during the heatwave.