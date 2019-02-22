Across The Line with Shane Brophy

On Tipp FM’s brand new sports show Across The Line this week presenter Shane Brophy is looking ahead to all the weekend’s sporting action..

This includes a preview with Shane McGrath ahead of Tipp V Kilkenny in the 4th round of the National Hurling League; George Hannigan’s thoughts ahead of the Senior Footballers clash with Armagh; Camogie with Cian Treacy; Jackie Cahill makes a return to Tipp FM’s sporting airwaves with the latest on Tipperary Ladies Footballers; Rugby with Nenagh Ormond joint manager John Long and a preview with Martin Fennessey ahead of Dean Gardiner’s bout in the National Elite Boxing finals.