On Across The Line with Shane Brophy this evening…

Tipperary v Clare Football preview with George Hannigan & Alan O’ Connor, who also looks ahead to Monaghan game in Ladies Football; Borrisokane CC schools hurling with Sean Ryan; Rugby with Peter Silke, focusing on Cashel in senior and junior; Soccer with Jamie O’Flaherty plus a full Preview of tomorrows race meeting in Thurles with Annemarie Cullen