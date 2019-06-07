Across The Line – June 7th

On Across the Line this evening Stephen Gleeson is in the hotseat for Shane Brophy and its all things football ahead of the Tipp Senior’s Do or Die clash against Down in Newry.

He spoke with Tipp Coach Shane Stapleton; former Tipperary Football manager Seamus McCarthy while we also hear from Tipp FM analyst Conor O’Dwyer as well as Killadangan native and Tipperary Senior Footballer Dan O’Meara.

Dinny Maher chats about the Puc Fada and the return of the GAA Cúl Camps and Stephen also speaks with the PRO of North Tipperary Soccer Adrian Cooke about upcoming games both local and international.