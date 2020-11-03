Zara Harding Horan, Roscrea

Suncrest, Aglish, Roscrea.

Due to Government guidelines a private family service will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in St Ruadhan’s Church of Ireland, Lorrha.

Burial afterwards in Terryglass Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Cardiac Unit, Cork University Hospital, or Brú Columbanus, Wilton, Cork .

House private please.

Please respect government guidelines of social distancing.

