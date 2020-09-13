Winnie O’Dwyer Whelan, Two-Mile-Borris

Ballyduff, Two-Mile-Borris.

Predeceased by her brother John, deeply regretted by her loving family, Partner Pat, son Paul, daughter Kay, grandchildren Colm, Debbie, Patrick and Róisin, great grandchildren Hayden, Millie, Ellie-Jane and Mikayla, son-in-law, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Reposing for family and friends at her residence. Arriving at St. James’ Church, Two-Mile-Borris on Tuesday at 12 noon for Funeral Mass at 12.30. Burial after Mass in Two-Mile Borris Cemetery. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in the church.

