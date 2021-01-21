Winifred ‘Freddie’ Campion, Gortnahoe

Winifred ‘Freddie’ Campion nee Tierney

Boulick, Gortnahoe, Thurles Co Tipperary.

Family funeral mass on Saturday morning at 11.30 in The Church of St. Patrick and St. Oliver Glengoole followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society Daffodil nurses.

