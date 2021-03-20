Willie Shanahan, Thurles

Foilagoul, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Zita, his daughter Catherine (Lonergan), sons James, Eoin and Martin.

Predeceased by his brother Frank. Sadly missed by his loving family, daughters-in-law Denise and Marllory, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Jack, Anna, Katie, Fiona, Eleanor and Eliana, sisters Sr. Josephine, Mairead (Power), Anne (Ryan), Sr. Brigid, Nora (Ryan) and Mary (Gould), mother-in-law Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral mass will take place this Sunday in the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch at 2pm followed by burial in the local Cemetery.

Funeral Mass for Willie can be viewed from a link here.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association.

