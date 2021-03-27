William (Willie) Carey, Ballyporeen

Doon, Araglen, Ballyporeen.

on March 26th 2021.

Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret (Pyne), sons Maurice, James and William, daughter Mary( O’ Brien) and Helen (Burke) daughters-in-law Julie and Eileen, sons-in-law John and Seamus, his ten grandchildren, his nephew Richard (New York), niece Catherine (Australia) sisters-in-law, his cousins in London, Boston and Ireland, neighbours and friends. Pre-deceased by his brothers John, James and Michael.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral Mass will take place in the Church Of the Assumption Ballyporeen on Monday 29th March at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ballyporeen.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence