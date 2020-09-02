William Phelan, Fethard

Crampscastle, Fethard.

September 1st 2020.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Brigid (McSweeney) and Ann Marie Phelan, his son Willie Joe, his sister Sr Philomena Phelan, his brother Eddie (Cashel), grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Thursday from 5.30 with removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart , Killusty at 7pm, to arrive at 7.30.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, all sympathisers are asked to wear a face mask and respect social distancing in the Funeral Home, Church and Cemetery.

