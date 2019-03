85 St Molleran’s, Carrickbeg, Carrick on Suir.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday from 4 to 7 o’clock.

Removal on Thursday morning at 11 to St Molleran’s Church for Funeral Mass at 11.30 followed by cremation in the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, County Cork.

No flowers please – donations if desired to Pieta House.

House private on Thursday morning.