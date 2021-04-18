William (Billy) Tyrell, Ardfinnan & Clogheen

30 St. Finnan’s Avenue, Ardfinnan & formerly of Barrack Hill, Clogheen.

Remains will arrive at the Holy Family Church, Ardfinnan on Tuesday for private family mass at 11am via by the house.

Burial afterwards in St. Finnian’s cemetery, Ardfinnan.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Theresa’s hospital, Clogheen.

The mass can be viewed live on churchservices.tv/ardfinnan.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence