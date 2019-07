Loughbrack, Kilcommon, Thurles, and formerly of Cummerbeg, Kilcommon.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 5 o’clock to 8 o’ clock.

Requiem Mass tomorrow Thursday in St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon at 11.30 o’clock, burial afterwards to Upperchurch Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation