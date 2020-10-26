William (Billy) Reid, Roscrea

Ballybritt, Roscrea

Leaving Doyle’s Funeral Home Roscrea on Monday 26th October at 1.15pm to arrive at Agancon church for service at 2pm followed by burial in Dungar Cemetary. Due to Covid restrictions, only twenty five people allowed in church. Please adhere to 2 metre social distancing and the wearing of face coverings.

