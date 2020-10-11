William ‘Billy’ O’Riordan, Clonmel

William ‘Billy’ O’Riordan

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel Co. Tipperary.

10th October 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St. Anthony’s Unit. Sadly missed by his loving wife MaryAnn, daughters Patricia and Marion, son Billy, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, sisters, brothers, brothers in law, sisters in law nephews, nieces relatives and friends. May Billy Rest in Peace.

Billy’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Family Flowers only Donations if desired to Alzheimer’s society.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul. Sympathies can be left on the condolence book section below.

