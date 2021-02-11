William ‘Billy’ Nolan

Rearcross, Newport, Co Tipperary, February 9th 2021, (suddenly) at his residence.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, wife Mary, daughter Janice, sons James, Pat, Liam and Joey, brothers and sisters Mary, Tom, JoJo and Albert, daughters in law, Marie, Tina, Nichola and Leona, son in law Johnny, grandchildren Marguerite, Sheila, Patrick, Kate, Joseph, Bryan, Nicholas, Jack, Jonathon, Alice, Conor, Emma and Patrick, brother in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral arriving to The Church of the Visitation, Rearcross this Saturday for Family Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’ clock.

Burial afterwards in Rearcross Cemetery.

In line with Government guidelines, attendance is restricted to 10 family members, those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, can view Funeral Mass on the following link: available on https://churchcamlive.ie/avssmemorialservices/

Please adhere to guidelines on social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking.

“May he Rest in Peace”

