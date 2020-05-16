William (Billy) Molloy, Clonmel

Moangarriff Cottage, Moangarriff and formerly Coleville Road, Clonmel.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral Mass will be held in St John the Baptist Church, Powerstown on Monday.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony live at 11.00am or watch later via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul and clicking on the tab “Clonmel”.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Enquiries to Condon’s Funeral Directors.