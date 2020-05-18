William (Billy) Greenall, Nenagh, England and New York

Old Birr Road Nenagh & Late of St.Helens England and New York.

Peacefully in the exceptional care of the Management and staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Pre-deceased by his beloved parents Bill and Anne and his sister June Shorter. Deeply regretted by his Cousins and many friends & his past pupil’s of Traditional Irish Music.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral mass will take place this Wednesday morning at 10 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Youghalarra Graveyard at approx 11.30.

You can leave messages of condolence below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

