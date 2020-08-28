William (Billy) Costello, Nenagh and Coolbawn

Ormond Street, Nenagh, and late of Lisquillabeen, Coolbawn on the 27th of August 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Bushy Park Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, sons Declan, Michael & William, daughters Patricia & Helen, daughters-in-law Kate, Norma & Christine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

The family would like to thank the staff & management of Bushy Park Nursing Home for the wonderful care of Billy.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Saturday evening from 5’oc to 6’oc. Due to current advice regarding public gatherings, a family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 10am in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 Fm.

