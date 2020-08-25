William Bill Rockett, Carrick-on-Suir

Late of Bishopstown, Carrick-on-Suir on the 22nd of August.

Husband of the late Trudi.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters Christina, Stephine and Angela. Sisters Margaret and Anna. Brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. RIP.

Arriving for Funeral mass on Thursday The 27th August 2020 in Clonea power Church at 11am Followed by Burial in Mothel Cemetery,E32EE37.

Due to HSE guidelines, the funeral will be private to immediate family.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence