William ‘Bill’ Dwyer, Thurles

William (Bill) Dwyer

55 Childers Park, Thurles.

11-11-2020. Will be sadly missed by his wife Mary, daughters Niamh, Aisling and Grainne, beloved grandchildren Rhys and Eden, daughter in law Maria, son in law Peter, brothers Conor, Jim, Pat, Eugene, Matt, Peter and Kevin, sister Mary, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, Thurles Golf Club and Thurles Rugby Club members, good neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Following government guideline on public gatherings, Bill’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Saturday 14th November at 10am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles at 10.30am. Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles. Numbers are limited to 25 family members in the Church. The Mass can be viewed at thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Suir Haven Thurles.

