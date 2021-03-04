Violet Moorhead nee Senior, Silvermines

Silvermines, Nenagh.

3rd March 2021 in University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband, Tom, and deeply regretted by her loving

children, Rose, Ann, Eileen, and William; grandchildren, Ellen, Thomas, and

Grace Langley; Colm, Shane, Tadgh, and Maitiú Duggan; Evelyn and Alice

Moore; sons-in-law George, Ted, and Ben; nephews, nieces, relatives, kind

neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

At peace.

Please note that in accordance with government guidelines and with respect

to her family, Violet’s funeral will be attended by close family only.

Her funeral cortege will depart from Ryan’s Funeral Home and arrive at St

Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh for funeral service on Friday 5th March at

12 noon. Her cortege will then travel to Silvermines and pause at her home

before burial in Kilmore Graveyard.

Link to online service: https://www.facebook.com/The-Nenagh-Union-of-Parishes-1571362246505654

The Moorhead and extended family very much appreciate your support

at this time.

House private please due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre to any member of staff of Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh.

