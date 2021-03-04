Violet Moorhead nee Senior, Silvermines

Silvermines, Nenagh.
3rd March 2021 in University Hospital Limerick.
Predeceased by her husband, Tom, and deeply regretted by her loving
children, Rose, Ann, Eileen, and William; grandchildren, Ellen, Thomas, and
Grace Langley; Colm, Shane, Tadgh, and Maitiú Duggan; Evelyn and Alice
Moore; sons-in-law George, Ted, and Ben; nephews, nieces, relatives, kind
neighbours and a wide circle of friends.
At peace.
Please note that in accordance with government guidelines and with respect
to her family, Violet’s funeral will be attended by close family only.
Her funeral cortege will depart from Ryan’s Funeral Home and arrive at St
Mary’s Church of Ireland, Nenagh for funeral service on Friday 5th March at
12 noon. Her cortege will then travel to Silvermines and pause at her home
before burial in Kilmore Graveyard.
Link to online service: https://www.facebook.com/The-Nenagh-Union-of-Parishes-1571362246505654
The Moorhead and extended family very much appreciate your support
at this time.
House private please due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Nenagh Day Care Centre to any member of staff of Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh.
