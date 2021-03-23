Vera Meagher nee McCullough, Clonmel

Vera Meagher (Nee McCullough)

Fán Aoibhinn, Clonmel and formerly of Ardgeeha Hill, Clonmel, Co Tipperary 22nd March 2021 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

Wife of the late Michael Meagher. Very deeply regretted by her sons John and Martin, daughters Ann, Teresa, Rita, Michele and Veronica, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, all her loving grandchildren, relatives and her many close friends. May Vera Rest in Peace.

Vera’s Funeral will arrive at St Oliver’s Church on Thursday at 10.45am for a private Funeral Mass at 11am which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKearns/live followed by burial in Powerstown Cemetery.

Due to Government guidelines numbers are limited to 10 people in the Church.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the Condolences section below.

Family flowers only please.

House strictly private.

