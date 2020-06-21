Val Mulhall, Borrisokane

Towerhill, Borrisokane.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital. Predeceased by his son-in-law Sean Donnelly. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Brid, son John, daughters Niamh, Trish and Ciara, grandchildren Shane, Jason, Edel, Chloe, Matthew, Ryan and Cillian, daughter-in-law Lisa, son’s-in-law Nat and Tom, brother Chris and family, sister’s-in-law Marge, Pat and Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Removal on Tuesday morning from Sullivan’s funeral home Borrisokane to SS Peter and Paul’s church, arriving at 10:45 a.m for family mass at 11 o’clock. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In an effort to follow best practice in regards to gatherings for funerals, people are asked to adhere to guidelines. Val’s family wish to thank you for your cooperation.

