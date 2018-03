Una Doorley, nee Mulvihill,

Main Street and Killeen, Borrisokane and formerly of Whitegate, Co Clare – in her 98th year.

Reposing at St Josephs Bushy Park Nursing Home, Borrisokane this evening from 5 to 7pm.

Reuiem Mass on Wednesday at 11 o’clock in St Peter and Pauls Church Borrisokane

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family Flowers Only… Donations if desired to North Tipp hospice.