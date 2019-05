St Nicholas Terrace, Old Bridge, Clonmel, Co Tipperary and formerly Luton, England.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon followed by cremation in The Island Crematorium, Cork at 4.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland.