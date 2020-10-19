Tony O’Meara, Roscrea

17 Moneen Court, Roscrea and formerly of Mountheaton, Roscrea.

Suddenly at home.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Marie, brothers Pat and Brendan, sister Tess, sisters-in-law Steph and Lyn, brother-in-law Gordon, Uncle Tom, Aunt Kathleen, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends. RIP.

Due to government guidelines Tony’s Funeral Mass will be for family and relatives only. His remains will leave his residence on Tuesday evening at approximately 6.30 – travel down Convent Hill, into Rosemary Square and in through the Belfry arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea at 7.00.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12.00 followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Tony’s Funeral Mass can be view on stcronanscluster.ie

House private please.