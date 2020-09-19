Tony Molloy, Clonmel

Heywood Road, Clonmel.

Tony Passed away surrounded by his loving family after a long illness bravely borne in St. Anthony Unit, Glenconnor Road on Saturday 19th September 2020.

He will be missed by his loving wife Nuala ,his heartbroken daughters, Susie (Moran), Flo (Condon) and son John, his adored grandchildren Gillian, David, Nathan and Lily, his sons in law Tom and Gavin, daughter in law Ann, his brothers and sisters and his extended family and friends.

Tony’s funeral Cortége will leave his residence on Monday morning at 10.30am for St. Mary’s Church Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence