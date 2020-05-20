Tony Mills, Ballina

2 Cullina, Ballina and Mills Bar, Main Street, Ballina.

Due to current restrictions a private Funeral Mass will be held in Our Lady and St Lua’s Church, Ballina on Thursday with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

