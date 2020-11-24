Tommy ‘Tom’ Burke, Borrisokane

Tommy (Tom) Burke

Courthill, Borrisokane, Co Tipperary.

23-11-2020. Peacefully in the care of Milford Hospice after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his son Thomas, missed by his loving wife Nora, much loved dad of Ann, Pamela and Elizabeth, his adored grandchildren Dylan, Nicole, Lily and Mason and much anticipated great grandchild, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews extended family and friends Rest In Peace.

Due to current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Friday 27th at 11am in SS Peter and Paul’s church Borrisokane, followed by private family burial.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.twitch.tv/borrisokaneparish or on https://www.kilaloediocese.ie/parish/borrisokane .

