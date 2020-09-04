Tommy Lonergan, Clonmel

Irishtown, Clonmel on the 1st September 2020, suddenly, at his residence.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters Gillian, Louise, Ciara and their mother Bernie, grandchildren Dillon, Labhaoise, Charlie and Cara, son-in-law J.J., brothers John, Pat and Marty, sister Noreen, and Tommy’s partner Carol, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Tommy Rest in Peace

Tommy’s funeral cortège will leave Northview Close, Fethard Road, on Saturday, at 12.30pm to S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church, for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

Due to government restrictions numbers are limited in the church. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence