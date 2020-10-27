Tommy Hourigan, Nenagh

Tommy Hourigan

St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

26/10/2020. Peacefully after a short illness. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia and cherished family Thomas, Audrey, Hazel, Jason, Neill, Kieran, Chloe and Anthony. Grandchildren Sisters Kathleen & Margaret, Aunts Peggy & Teresa, Sons in law, daughters in law. brothers in law and sisters in law. Nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Tommy Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Thursday at 11 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on http://www.nenaghparish.ie/ or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

