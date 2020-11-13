Tommy Butler, Bouladuff

Tommy Butler

Ballypatrick, Bouladuff, Thurles, Tipperary.

12-11-2020. Predeceased by his son Thomas. Sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sons Seamus, Kevin, Micheál and David, grandchildren Lauren, Tom, Abbie, Freya and Isabelle, daughters-in-law Claire, Sinéad and Noirín, brothers Seamus, Paudie and Martin, sisters Catriona and Nollaig, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Due to government & HSE guidelines a private family mass will take place on Saturday in The Church of St. Laurence O’Toole, Munroe at 11.30 AM, followed by interment in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff.

Tommy’s Mass will be live streamed on DromInch.com

