Tomás de Veale, Holycross

Tomás de Veale

Glenbane, Holycross, Thurles, April 4th, 2021. Peacefully at home.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, sister Mairead, sister-in-law Helen, Bridie and Kathleen, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines a private Funeral Mass will take place in Holycross Abbey on this Wednesday morning at 11.30 a.m. which may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv./holycrossabbey followed by burial in St. Patrick’ Cemetery, Thurles.

Messages of sympathy can also be left on RIP.ie.

House private please.

Ar dheis dé go raibh a anam dílis.

