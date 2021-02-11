Tom (Tommy) Cotter

Abbey Street, Cahir

Deeply missed by his loving wife Bid, sons Paul and Noel, daughter Louise, son in law Tommy, daughters in law Kathy and Siobhain, grand children Conor, Mathew, Caitlin, Allanah, Evan, Katie and Eva, brothers John and Ned, sisters Ann, Patricia and Kathleen, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral mass will be private to family only and will take place on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Mary’s church Cahir.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on stmaryscahir.ie/

