Late of Coolfin, Portlaw, Co Waterford and formerly of Marian Avenue, Carrick on Suir.

Reposing at his residence on Monday from 2pm to 4pm.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Monday from 5pm, with removal at 6.30 to St Nicholas’ Church.

Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10.30, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pinegrove Alzheimer’s Society, Passage Rd, Waterford.