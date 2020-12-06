Tom Power, Clonmel

Silversprings, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions on public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place in St John The Baptist’s church Powerstown this Tuesday at 1 o’clock followed by

burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are invited to offer their messages of sympathy to the family at the condolence page on the RIP website and can

also take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie and click the ”Mobile” tab.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

