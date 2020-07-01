Tom O’Dwyer, Newport

Killoscully, Newport.

Loving son of the late Mick and Joan O’Dwyer and loving brother of the late Sean and Mike.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Mary, brother in law John Talbot, nephews Michael and Edward Talbot, aunts, cousins, relations, neighbours and friends.

Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Killoscully on Thursday at 11.30 with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the friends of Nenagh Hospital.

