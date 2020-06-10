Tom Molony, Holycross

Tom Molony

The Green, Holycross, Thurles.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Private Family Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, 12th June, at 2pm in St Michael’s Community Hall, Holycross. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence