Shinganagh, Butlerstown, Co Waterford and late of Knocknagoriff, Borrisoleigh.

Reposing at Ryans Funeral Home, Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 6 with removal at 8 o’clock to the Church of the Immaculate Conception,Templederry.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.