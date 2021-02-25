Tom Lowry, Ballycahill

Tom Lowry

Moyaliffe, Ballycahill, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

24-02-2021. Unexpectedly at his home Tom died peacefully on Wednesday 24th February 2021. He will be sadly missed by his sister Carmel Bourke (Ballyboy), his brothers Phil (Drombane), Joss (Killaloe) and Tim (Drogheda),his much loved niece Laura, brother-in-law George, sisters-in-law Margaret and Rita, nephews, nieces, wonderful neighbours, relatives, carers, and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with the current HSE and Covid-19 guidelines.

We thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Tom’s funeral Mass will be available for viewing at 11.30 am on Saturday 27th by following a link on the Upperchurch Drombane Gaa website. Ar dheis Dé ar a anamh dílis

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence