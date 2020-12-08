Tom Foley, Rosegreen & Clonmel

Tom Foley

Mountain View, Rosegreen, Cashel, & late of Southview, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Funeral arriving at 11.20am on Thursday morning to St Thomas the Apostle Church, Rosegreen for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Clonmel.

