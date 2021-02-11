Tom Dunphy, Clonmel

Tom Dunphy

Marlfield Road, Clonmel.

Due to Government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Tom’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Saturday morning at 10 o’clock in St.Mary’s Church, Irishtown, followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence section on the RIP.ie website to leave messages of comfort and shared happy memories of Tom’s life.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot, can take part in the ceremony on the church livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie

While the Dunphy family realise that many people would like to join them in the celebration of Tom’s life they would like to thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this difficult time for everyone.

Family flowers only please.

Donations if so desired to the Le Cairde Alzheimer society home/day care centre.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

