Boherduff, Fethard Road, and late of O’Neill Street, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street on Monday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in St John the Baptist Churchyard, Kilcash.