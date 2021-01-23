Tom Burke, Ardfinnan

Tom Burke

The Cross, Ardfinnan.

21-01-2021. Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Anthony’s Unit Clonmel. Predeceased by his parents and sister Mary. Sadly missed by his loving sister Kathleen (O’Donoghue) nephew Pat, nieces Maria, Teresa, Anne and Martina, extended family neighbours and friends.

Private family funeral on Sunday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family Ardfinnan with burial afterwards in Neddins cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan

